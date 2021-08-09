Local Listings
Texas Tech offering vaccine incentives to students, faculty and staff

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University is encouraging its students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by offering incentive programs.

Those who are fully vaccinated can register for weekly drawings for various prizes. The first drawing will be held on Sept. 15 to allow for the campus community to get vaccinated. Those who are already fully vaccinated can enter now.

For students to register, they must upload a copy of their CDC issued vaccination card (or appropriate documentation if received abroad) to Student Health Services just as you would other university required vaccinations such as MMR and Meningitis.

Faculty and staff that are fully vaccinated will enter their drawing by submitting their name via this link. If selected as a winner, the individual must produce their CDC issued vaccination card proving that they are fully vaccinated when they pick up their prize.

The university will also host campus vaccination clinics throughout the semester.

A full list of incentives and drawing dates can be found - here.

