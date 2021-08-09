Local Listings
Triple-digit heat returns to the South Plains

By Steve Divine
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I expect today to be our hottest since June 23, which was the last time Lubbock recorded a triple-digit temperature. I also expect today to be the hottest in my 7 Day Forecast.

After topping out near 100 degrees this afternoon, Lubbock’s peak temperatures will gradually decline each day through the weekend. Based on data available now, I expect weekend highs in the 80s.

A few stray storms or showers are possible in the western KCBD viewing area in the late afternoons and evenings through Wednesday. There is little chance of rain in Lubbock and points east.

Slightly breezy conditions will continue the next few days. See the “Breezy vs Windy” section below.

Rain chances will increase slightly late this week and this weekend.

Heat Safety

If you will be outside, don’t forget to practice heat safety. Drink extra water, apply sunscreen liberally and often, dress to shade your body (including a hat), and NEVER leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle. Don’t forget mosquito repellent, especially in the early morning and evening.

This is another reminder to practice heat safety the next couple days. Drink plenty of water, avoid outdoor activity in the afternoon, apply rounds of sunscreen,

Breezy vs Windy

What is the difference between breezy and windy? While some people use the terms interchangeably, there is a difference.

Breezy denotes winds that aren’t uncomfortable or too annoying but will interfere with things like spraying. Generally good for kite flying, though.

Windy is annoying and may be uncomfortable to work or play in. These winds may move things a breeze will not.

Very windy will curtail most typical outdoor activity and winds are likely to be strong enough to pick up dust.

