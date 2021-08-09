Yesway celebrates the Grand Opening of new Allsup’s in Slaton

SLATON, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Yesway, one of the country’s fastest growing convenience store chains, hosted the Grand Opening celebration of its newest Allsup’s Market, located at 1402 E Highway 84 in Slaton, TX, from July 18-24, 2021.

This is the third Allsup’s Market concept store the company has opened since acquiring the Allsup’s Convenience Store chain in 2019. The Slaton Allsup’s Market offers customers an expanded selection of grocery and perishable items, including fresh, never-frozen meat and produce, naturally-produced milk, frozen foods, baby items and much more.

“We are so pleased to be able to bring this new store to the Slaton, Texas community,” said Tom Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway. “Our aim with Allsup’s Market is to become the community store of choice not only for the convenience items and fuel our customers expect, but for fresh groceries, fresh meat and quality food too.” He continued, “It is also important to all of us at Yesway that we support the communities we serve, and in honor of the Grand Opening we have made a $1,250 donation to the Slaton Independent School District as well as a $1,250 donation to the Mercy Manna Food Bank.”

Customers who joined the Grand Opening festivities were able to enter for a chance to win one of these exciting giveaway prizes - a 2021 ATV CFMOTO 4x4, a 65″ Samsung TV, a Monster Energy Wakeboard and a Monster Energy Dorm Mini Fridge, or Milk for One Year (52 gallons).

During the Grand Opening, the new Allsup’s Market store held Great Grocery Giveaways, giving away free groceries every hour, on the hour on Friday and Saturday, July 23rd and 24th. Winners received an Allsup’s ice chest full of Allsup’s and Yesway branded items, including taco sauce, salsa, jerky, chips, chocolate bars, and more. Customers also enjoyed FREE Bar-S hot dogs, Pepsi Drinks and Frito-Lays Chips.

The new Slaton Allsup’s store features a forecourt with 16 fueling positions, a diesel island with three fuel bays, and 5,500 square feet of interior merchandising space. Customers visiting this new store, which is open 24 hours per day, will find all of their favorite Allsup’s foods and snacks, a trucker/automotive section, a large selection of Hispanic foods, and a Beer Cave along with amenities including Western Union service, ATM availability, CoinCloud Digital Currency Machine, as well as Allsup’s famous burritos and other hot foods. Amazon Lockers, Primo Water, and Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream are soon to come.

To find the Yesway or Allsup’s store closest to you, please visit www.Yesway.com/locations or www.Allsups.com/allsups-locations/.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.