2021 Back to school events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here is a list of events open to the public.

Absolute Refrigeration, Air Conditioning & Heating is hosting their 3rd annual backpack giveaway starting at 11 a.m. at 7009 CR 1500 in Lubbock. One backpack per student and students must be present to receive their backpack. They have 300 available. They will also be serving hotdogs while supplies last.

East Lubbock Family Reunion Back to School Fest. from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Mae Simmons Park. Starts off with a parade from Estacado to Mae Simmons at 9 A.M. 1,300 backpacks filled with school supplies, arts and crafts, live music, yard games, free food, resource fair, vaccination clinic, free haircuts and hair braiding, and much more.

Back to School bash at the Dream Center located at 1111 30th Street from 8 a.m. until Noon. This is their 11th annual back to school bash. They will be giving away 1,200 backpacks filled with supplies for families in need.