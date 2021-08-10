Consider This: Completely unnecessary bond election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It has become abundantly clear that our current city council does not reflect the conservative nature of Lubbock citizens.

The latest example came with this week’s vote to call an unnecessary election for very necessary road improvements. So why does this not need city-wide voter approval?

Because $42 million of the $174 million, or a fourth of the money, is for their pet project to redo Broadway Ave. in Downtown Lubbock. A single street is a fourth of the total price tag for street improvements across the entire city.

And it just so happens, that is the one thing the Future-Needs Committee did not recommend. So to get this ridiculous project passed, they have to call an all-or-nothing election because they know their Downtown Redevelopment pet project cannot stand on its own.

Consider This:

They are telling us the street bond will increase taxes by two cents which will raise at least $18 million over five years. Take out the Broadway project and easy math says instead of raising taxes two cents, they could decrease it by two cents. Now that’s conservative government.

So they are holding voters hostage to fix all the streets in Lubbock, so they can guarantee one on them. And they’ll raise your taxes and say, “well, you approved it.” That sounds more like extortion to me.

Bottom line: they shouldn’t need voter approval to improve our streets; that’s why we elected them. To use our taxes for the needs of the city. But raising your taxes for a pet project like Broadway, and a bridge in East Lubbock would never fly.

I’ll be voting no and convincing everyone I know to do the same. Our fuzzy math politicians know that the necessary streets will still get fixed. I’ll be looking to vote for more conservative leaders come next election.

We want to know what you think. 'Consider This' is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

