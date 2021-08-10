Local Listings
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 237 new cases on Wednesday(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting one new death and 237 new cases on Wednesday, August 11.

These new cases bring the total active cases reported by the city to 2,413.

This is the highest number of new cases added since January 8.

A total of 52,563 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 49,405 recoveries. Wednesday’s new death added brings the total to 745 deaths.

The State has reported as of Wednesday, 188 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying 13 percent of total hospital capacity. There are 10 ICU beds available in the area.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has also reported 51.03% of Lubbock County’s population over 12 years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 12,900,000 people fully vaccinated in the State.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Johnson & Johnson - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Pfizer - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

MODERNA FIRST DOSE APPOINTMENTS:

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be excepted.

PFIZER APPOINTMENTS: The vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance status to those who are at least 12 years old. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

