Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
One person dead after shooting late Monday night
- Officers responded to shots fired around 11:30 p.m. near 16th and Ave. U
- No other details have been released at this time
Lubbock County releases latest COVID-19 data
- 168 new cases and one new death
- There are now 2,141 active cases
- Hospital rate rose to 12.5%
Texas Tech offers vaccine incentives
- University offering prizes for students, faculty and staff members to get vaccinated against COVID
- Prizes for students include scholarship money, parking spots and gift cards
- Faculty and staff can win football or concert tickets and more
Gov. Abbott orders action against COVID-19
- Orders state agencies to help respond to the surge in COVID cases
- Asking hospitals to delay elective procedures
- Also preparing to bring health care workers from out of state
Senate to vote on infrastructure bill
- Bill expected to pass with a simple majority
- Afterwards, Senate will focus on Democrat’s $3 trillion budget resolution
