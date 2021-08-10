Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One person dead after shooting late Monday night

  • Officers responded to shots fired around 11:30 p.m. near 16th and Ave. U
  • No other details have been released at this time

Lubbock County releases latest COVID-19 data

  • 168 new cases and one new death
  • There are now 2,141 active cases
  • Hospital rate rose to 12.5%

Texas Tech offers vaccine incentives

  • University offering prizes for students, faculty and staff members to get vaccinated against COVID
  • Prizes for students include scholarship money, parking spots and gift cards
  • Faculty and staff can win football or concert tickets and more

Gov. Abbott orders action against COVID-19

  • Orders state agencies to help respond to the surge in COVID cases
  • Asking hospitals to delay elective procedures
  • Also preparing to bring health care workers from out of state

Senate to vote on infrastructure bill

  • Bill expected to pass with a simple majority
  • Afterwards, Senate will focus on Democrat’s $3 trillion budget resolution

