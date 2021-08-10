Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Domino’s announces $50 million free food giveaway

This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla.
This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla.(AP/Alan Diaz)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Domino’s said it is giving away $50 million worth of free food to customers that place a delivery order online or through their app until Nov. 21.

The pizza chain announced the “Surprise Frees” promotion Monday in an effort to take on apps like UberEats and DoorDash.

“Unlike many third-party food delivery apps, Domino’s provides customers with one straightforward delivery fee, because we know that’s what customers want and deserve,” said Russell Weiner, chief operations officer and president of Domino’s, in a news release.

The free menu items that lucky customers can receive include hand-tossed pizzas, boneless chicken, handmade pan pizzas, stuffed cheesy bread, crunchy thin crust pizzas and chocolate lava crunch cakes.

Domino’s said it will notify each customer who is randomly selected through their order confirmation, and the store will put a blue “Surprise Frees” sticker on the item.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock late Monday night near 16th and Ave. U.
Victim identified in deadly shooting in Central Lubbock
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
Governor Abbott takes action to mitigate rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas
Texas Tech offering vaccine incentives to students, faculty and staff
Police investigate an accidental shooting near 24th and Frankford Ave. on Aug. 9, 2021
Teen injured in accidental shooting in West Lubbock
“Emergency SNAP benefits have helped millions of eligible Texas families and individuals put...
Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for August

Latest News

Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. after...
Report of active shooter at Tennessee high school a hoax, sheriff says
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Dems, GOP come together
Kids caught in the middle of mask wars.
Kids caught in the middle of mask wars
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Known for their fireballs, NASA says the Perseids are “one of the most plentiful showers,”...
Look up! Perseid meteor shower to peak this week, expected to be easily visible