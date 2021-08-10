Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dupree

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dupree, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter about six weeks.

Dupree is very sweet and lovable. He is up to date on his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees are waived this month.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mickey.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

