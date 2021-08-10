Local Listings
Lower 90s for temps, rain chances increase approaching the weekend
By John Robison
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The heat continues in west Texas, but the trend for lower temperatures through the week is still in the forecast.

Tomorrow and Thursday should bring slightly lower afternoon temps, however, humidity levels will still high for the region, so it will still feel hot until late in the week.

I’m forecasting low 90s the next to days with the possibility of afternoon highs below 90 degrees by Friday and the weekend.

Along with the cooling trend, rain chances will be on the increase.

Showers will be possible mainly in the western South Plains tomorrow and Thursday.

By Friday, rain may expand over the area and remain in the forecast through early next week.

There are several factors involved in the weekend weather, but some heavy rain and highs in the mid 80s will be possible.

The cooler temperatures should continue into next week.

If the clouds will cooperate you’ll be able to view the Perseid meteor shower that will be at its peak tomorrow morning through Friday morning.

Late night and early mornings will be the best time for viewing this annual event.

