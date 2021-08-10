Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock growth generates $4M in new revenue under lower property tax rate proposal

The City of Lubbock's proposed tax rate impact on the average home.
The City of Lubbock's proposed tax rate impact on the average home.(Source: City of Lubbock)
By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday proposed a lower property tax rate for the next fiscal year under the expectation that higher property values and the increasing number of them in the Hub City will land $4.1 million in additional revenue in the next budget.

The City of Lubbock proposes a 1.8 cent decrease in the property tax rate to $0.523230 per $100 valuation.

The average taxable value of a home increased by more than $10,000 over the past year. For that average single-family home valued at $168,814, the city estimates $883.29 would be paid in city taxes in the next fiscal year.

“The average single-family home will see a $25 and change increase in their property taxes,” Mayor Dan Pope said. “That’s about two dollars a month.”

The growth in the number of properties is fueling most of the revenue increase for the City of Lubbock. It’s estimated that will be $2,195,284 out of the total $4,100,044.

“Fifty-four percent of the new revenue that we’ll recognize from property tax is from new properties coming on the rolls,” Pope said. “That’s a high-class problem. That’s good.”

The city proposes to break up the $4.1 million by putting $2.9 million in the General Fund, spend $942,408 on debt and put $170,097 toward economic development.

The proposed rate won’t trigger an election under state law. It’s equal to and not more than the voter-approval tax rate.

It will require a public hearing, which is set for September 7th at 5:00 p.m. at Citizens Tower.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock late Monday night near 16th and Ave. U.
Victim identified in deadly shooting in Central Lubbock
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
Governor Abbott takes action to mitigate rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas
Texas Tech offering vaccine incentives to students, faculty and staff
Police investigate an accidental shooting near 24th and Frankford Ave. on Aug. 9, 2021
Teen injured in accidental shooting in West Lubbock
“Emergency SNAP benefits have helped millions of eligible Texas families and individuals put...
Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for August

Latest News

COVID-19: Lubbock reports three additional deaths, 111 new cases on Tuesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports three additional deaths, 111 new cases on Tuesday
Consider This with Dan Jackson
Consider This: Completely unnecessary bond election
House Speaker Dade Phelan on the House floor on Monday.
Texas House orders arrest of missing Democrats as weekslong stalemate over a voting restrictions bill continues
Nation 811 day to raise pipeline awareness
Aug. 11 serves as reminder for Texas residents to call 8-1-1 before digging