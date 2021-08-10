Local Listings
Mighty Wash announces the opening of the 6th location in Lubbock

The new operation is located on 114th street just West of Quaker Avenue.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Mighty Wash, the Lubbock-based business, announced the opening of their sixth Lubbock location and their 13th operation in West Texas. This means they now employee more than 250 people.

They first opened their doors in 2012 with one location and there has been substantial growth year to year for the company.

They now have a footprint in Lubbock, Odessa, Midland, Andrews and Big Spring.

“With the opening of a new facility comes a need for a larger workforce, Mighty Wash is now home to over 250 employees. Mighty Wash’s pay wages at all levels of employment are higher than the market standard in the areas Mighty Wash serves. The primary reason for that is the willingness of the company to keep employees as long as possible. Student employees attending higher education institutions are eligible for college course tuition reimbursement from the company,” Jay Wyatt, COO, Mighty Wash LLC.

Mighty Wash prides itself in being a strong corporate citizen in the communities where we do business and of service to our work family. For Mighty Wash it starts by applying Godly principles in the development of our growth plan and by adhering to a mission statement based on “Being the most convenient car wash and being a great place to work.”

The Mighty Wash team is trained to exhibit three company core values: Put others first, be memorable, win as a team.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Mighty Wash.

