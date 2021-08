LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a strong 7-2 season, the Lockney Longhorns have a new Head Coach as Cory McCombs comes in from a 5A school to lead the program.

With strong Senior leadership, the Longhorns return five starters on both sides of the ball.

Lockney looks to battle Ralls, Hamlin, Roscoe and Crosbyton for the District Title.

