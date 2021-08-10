Local Listings
Police investigating deadly shooting in Central Lubbock

One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock late Monday night near 16th and Ave. U.
One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock late Monday night near 16th and Ave. U.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock late Monday night.

Police say the call came in just around 11:30 p.m. That’s when officers responded to the intersection of 16th and Ave. U.

No word yet on the identity of the victim or if police have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more details.

