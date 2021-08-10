Police investigating deadly shooting in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock late Monday night.

Police say the call came in just around 11:30 p.m. That’s when officers responded to the intersection of 16th and Ave. U.

No word yet on the identity of the victim or if police have a suspect in custody.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is responding to a shots fired call at 16th Street and Avenue U that resulted in one death. More information will be shared when available. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) August 10, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more details.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.