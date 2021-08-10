This week rain chances up, temps down

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As forecast, Lubbock hit 100 degrees late Monday afternoon. Briefly. Right around 5 PM. Also, as forecast a few stray storms were noted near the New Mexico state line. As forecast yesterday, my forecast today calls for a little less heat and a little better chance of rain heading into the weekend.

Yesterday was Lubbock’s sixth triple-digit day of the year. A triple-digit day happens anytime the temperature reaches at least 99.5°F. From there, we round up to 100. The airport is Lubbock’s site for its official weather record.

It was Lubbock’s first 100-degree-day since 100° on June 23.

The next few afternoons will be partly cloudy and hot. Each afternoon, however, will bring a slight decrease in heat compared to the day before.

The next few days spotty storms or showers are likely late each afternoon and evening. These storms are likely to be confined to the western viewing area. It is unlikely rain will make it as far east as Lubbock, but not out of the question.

I expect a high near 90 degrees in Lubbock Friday. At the same time, I expect a slight increase in storm and rain chances across the viewing area. At least a slight chance for much of the KCBD viewing area.

Highs in the 80s and widely scattered storms currently are expected this weekend.

See what I expect and check back for possible updates with our 10-day “Daily” Forecast here on our Weather Page.

