Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for girl in southeast Kansas

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement found Nina Senkbeil safe in Fall River....
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement found Nina Senkbeil safe in Fall River. Her father Jacob Senkbeil was arrested.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Sarah Motter and Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - An Amber Alert for a 6-year-old Kansas girl has been canceled, WIBW-TV reported.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement found Nina Senkbeil safe in Fall River on Wednesday afternoon. Her father Jacob Senkbeil was arrested.

According to the KBI, Nina Senkbeil was taken by her father from a park in Chanute in southeast Kansas around 10:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday. She was with him at a supervised visitation when they disappeared.

The pair were seen about two hours later in Fall River, where the father made comments to a witness that made law enforcement believe the child was in imminent danger.

Copyright 2021 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock late Monday night near 16th and Ave. U.
Victim identified in deadly shooting in Central Lubbock
Detectives in The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s...
Lubbock Police looking for person of interest in home invasion
graphic
South Plains Electric Coop reporting outages
House Speaker Dade Phelan, right, greeted Gov. Greg Abbott during opening ceremonies of the...
Texas Supreme Court allows for arrest of Democrats who don’t show up to Legislature
“Emergency SNAP benefits have helped millions of eligible Texas families and individuals put...
Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for August

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal...
Police: Man arrested for tattooing child inside a McDonald’s
Texas Department of State Health Services deploying 2,500 medical personnel to help hospitals respond to COVID-19 increase
With vaccine requirements becoming more common, what do you do if you lose your proof of...
What to do if you lose your vaccination card