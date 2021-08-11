1 in custody, charged with Monday night murder of Seattle Salazar

**From the Lubbock Police Department**

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit made an arrest for the drive-by shooting of 39-year-old Seattle Salazar that occurred at the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue U on August 9.

21-year-old Tazmin Paul was arrested for murder at approximately 11:30 p.m. August 10 in the 1900 block of East Cornell Street.

On August 9, Lubbock Police Officers responded to a shots fired call at 11:26 p.m. August 9, and found a man deceased in the street. The investigation indicated Paul shot at Salazar from a ‘90s model Chevrolet Suburban. Salazar was pronounced deceased on scene.

21-year-old Tazmin Paul (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Here’s a summary of events provided by the LPD arrest warrant:

Officers found numerous spent .22 shell casings at the scene.

A witness told police they saw two Hispanic males circling the block of 2100 15th Street in a ‘90s model white SUV. The front passenger was wearing a black bandana covering the lower portion of his face. The witness heard gunshots in the area and the vehicle did not return.

Another witness told police they heard 12 gunshots in the area of 2100 16th Street and noticed a man on the ground at the intersection of 16th & Avenue U, with a white older model SUV passing the stop sign headed westbound. The witness said they heard three to four more gunshots coming from the white SUV before the vehicle traveled westbound and turned south on Avenue W.

Police got the suspicious vehicle call of a white SUV with a light out at 11:01 p.m. Shots fired calls at 11:02 p.m. and 11:20 p.m.

The warrant states: “The Texas Anti-Gang Unit (TAG) located the possible suspect vehicle occupied by Tijerina and Forster-Pena.”

Jesus Tijerina IV told police he was riding with Tazmin Paul when Paul pulled out a pistol and fired several rounds. The warrant says Jesus continued westbound, then turned southbound on the next street, then turned east on the next street, where he told Tazmin to get out of the vehicle. Tazmin exited the vehicle and walked away in an unknown direction.

Police found two .22 shell casings in the vehicle consistent with the shell casings found at the scene.

Jesus Tijerina told police he had communicated with Tazmin Paul via text message after the shooting, including a message where Jesus said Taz was telling him to dispose of the murder weapon.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

