Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Bonnaroo to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

Bonnaroo require festival-goers to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test result.
Bonnaroo require festival-goers to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test result.(WZTV via CNN Newsource)
By WZTV Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) - Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival announced it will require attendees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test.

The festival takes place from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5 in Manchester, Tennessee.

The last day festival-goers can get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in order to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of the event is Aug. 19.

Otherwise, they will have to show a negative test result from within three days of first entering the festival.

Organizers are also asking unvaccinated people to wear a mask at all times. Everyone, vaccinated or not, is asked to wear a mask in indoor spaces.

The organizers said the safety of their patrons and staff is their top priority.

Copyright 2021 WZTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock late Monday night near 16th and Ave. U.
Victim identified in deadly shooting in Central Lubbock
graphic
South Plains Electric Coop reporting outages
House Speaker Dade Phelan, right, greeted Gov. Greg Abbott during opening ceremonies of the...
Texas Supreme Court allows for arrest of Democrats who don’t show up to Legislature
“Emergency SNAP benefits have helped millions of eligible Texas families and individuals put...
Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for August
NewsStream - Daybreak Today, July 3
Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Biden administration sounds alarm on rising energy prices
After a few years of nurturing sea turtle “Neptune,” the UGA Marine Education Center and...
Sea turtle released into ocean after years of nurturing at aquarium
A little more cloud cover, a little less heat, Wednesday afternoon.
South Plains rain chances headed up