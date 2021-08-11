City of Lubbock holding vaccination clinic at Frenship High School

Provided by City of Lubbock

The City of Lubbock Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination and childhood immunization clinic on Thursday, August 12.

The clinic is open to the public and will provide COVID-19 Pfizer vaccinations, as well as childhood immunizations required for school enrollment.

Childhood immunizations will ONLY be available for families with Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), or no insurance. The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines will be available at no cost for all community members age 12 or older regardless of insurance status. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Parents must also bring the child’s immunization records

When: Thursday, August 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Frenship High School Ninth Grade Center cafeteria - 407 North Dowden, Wolfforth, TX 79382

Childhood Immunizations: Parents must bring their Medicaid or CHIP card unless they do not have insurance. Parents must also bring the child’s immunization records. These immunizations are free, and the student does not have to be enrolled at Frenship ISD.

COVID Vaccine: Individuals must bring a valid driver’s license. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone in the community age 12 or older. Community members do not have to be residents of Wolfforth. *Please note, the COVID-19 vaccine is NOT required for people enrolled in child-care/Pre-K facilities, K-12 schools, colleges, or universities.

All childhood immunizations required by the Texas Department of State Health Services for children to attend school will be made available at this clinic.