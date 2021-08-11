Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

City of Lubbock holding vaccination clinic at Frenship High School

(KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by City of Lubbock

The City of Lubbock Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination and childhood immunization clinic on Thursday, August 12.

The clinic is open to the public and will provide COVID-19 Pfizer vaccinations, as well as childhood immunizations required for school enrollment.

Childhood immunizations will ONLY be available for families with Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), or no insurance. The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines will be available at no cost for all community members age 12 or older regardless of insurance status. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Parents must also bring the child’s immunization records

When: Thursday, August 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Frenship High School Ninth Grade Center cafeteria - 407 North Dowden, Wolfforth, TX 79382

Childhood Immunizations: Parents must bring their Medicaid or CHIP card unless they do not have insurance. Parents must also bring the child’s immunization records. These immunizations are free, and the student does not have to be enrolled at Frenship ISD.

COVID Vaccine: Individuals must bring a valid driver’s license. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone in the community age 12 or older. Community members do not have to be residents of Wolfforth. *Please note, the COVID-19 vaccine is NOT required for people enrolled in child-care/Pre-K facilities, K-12 schools, colleges, or universities.

All childhood immunizations required by the Texas Department of State Health Services for children to attend school will be made available at this clinic.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock late Monday night near 16th and Ave. U.
Victim identified in deadly shooting in Central Lubbock
Detectives in The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s...
Lubbock Police looking for person of interest in home invasion
graphic
South Plains Electric Coop reporting outages
House Speaker Dade Phelan, right, greeted Gov. Greg Abbott during opening ceremonies of the...
Texas Supreme Court allows for arrest of Democrats who don’t show up to Legislature
“Emergency SNAP benefits have helped millions of eligible Texas families and individuals put...
Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for August

Latest News

Senior pastor George Davis is hoping more people at his church will get vaccinated.
Pastor blames 7 COVID-19 in congregation on vaccine misinformation
The surge has prompted new mask mandates and mitigation measures as hospitals in several states...
What to know about COVID-19 as delta variant fuels surge
COVID-19: Lubbock reports three additional deaths, 111 new cases on Tuesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports three additional deaths, 111 new cases on Tuesday
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
Vaccines lower COVID-19 reinfection chances, officials say