Clouds to help keep lower temps, rain chances in the area
By John Robison
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another hot day on the South Plains, but not as hot as the last few days.

The trend for slightly lower temperatures will continue as we move toward the weekend. Daytime highs will likely be in the low 90s tomorrow and then slip to the 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

Clouds and rain will help to keep the afternoon temperatures in the 80s and some locally heavy rainfall could be possible, especially in the western South Plains.

As of today, the best chance for rain could be over the weekend and then chances will drop back to around 20% Monday into next week.

Even the nighttime lows will edge to the 60s by the weekend after being in the low to mid 70s most of this week.

If the clouds will cooperate, you’ll be able to view the Perseid meteor shower that will be at its peak tomorrow morning through Friday morning.

The best viewing will be between midnight to about 4 am and for those on the South Plains, look to the northeast sky.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

