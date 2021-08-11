Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
Published: Aug. 11, 2021
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock COVID-19 surge continues
- Lubbock County reported 111 new COVID cases and three deaths
- Currently 2,187 active cases
- Hospitalization rate reaches 13.57%
Texas Tech prepares for fall semester
- 70% of classes will be in-person, while others are hybrid or online
- University has implemented sanitizing and contact tracing plans
- Students and staff are encouraged to get vaccinated
Texas COVID-19 cases continue to rise
- State health department reported nearly 14,000 new confirmed cases as of Tuesday
- So far, the state has administered 28.2 million doses
- Statewide there are 329 ICU bed available
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation
- He will step down in two weeks after being accused of sexual harassment
- Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take over as governor
Senate passes infrastructure bill
- The $1.2 trillion plan is now headed to the House
- Senate is now working on a $3.5 trillion social infrastructure plan
