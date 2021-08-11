Local Listings
Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock COVID-19 surge continues

  • Lubbock County reported 111 new COVID cases and three deaths
  • Currently 2,187 active cases
  • Hospitalization rate reaches 13.57%

Texas Tech prepares for fall semester

  • 70% of classes will be in-person, while others are hybrid or online
  • University has implemented sanitizing and contact tracing plans
  • Students and staff are encouraged to get vaccinated

Texas COVID-19 cases continue to rise

  • State health department reported nearly 14,000 new confirmed cases as of Tuesday
  • So far, the state has administered 28.2 million doses
  • Statewide there are 329 ICU bed available

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation

  • He will step down in two weeks after being accused of sexual harassment
  • Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take over as governor

Senate passes infrastructure bill

  • The $1.2 trillion plan is now headed to the House
  • Senate is now working on a $3.5 trillion social infrastructure plan

