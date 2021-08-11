EVERY STAR REMEMBERED: A Concert Honoring Gold Star Families & Their Heroes

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Nashville comes to Lubbock to honor Gold Star Families!

You’re invited to enjoy a concert by three of Nashville’s most successful songwriters, honoring Gold Star Families. Join Aaron Barker, Lee Thomas Miller, and Billy Dawson as they entertain you with their cutting-edge, Nashville songs. Aaron Barker, who has written #1 hits for George Strait, Lonestar and Willie Nelson, plus hit songs for Clay Walker, Trace Adkins, The Oak Ridge Boys, and many others; Lee Thomas Miller, CMA & ACM Song of the Year Award Winner for “In Color,” who has several top 20 singles and has written hits for Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw, Trace Adkins, Terri Clark, and many others; and Billy Dawson, who has shared the stage with Toby Keith, Lee Brice, Big & Rich, Lady A, and many more and also has written and dedicated special songs for this concert, will take the Cactus stage. You’ll love it while three guys swap songs and tell stories about their inspiration for writing each of the songs. Special guests will include Woody Williams, the only living World War II Medal of Honor recipient for his actions in Iwo Jima, plus 100 family members of Gold Star Heroes from around the country. Be sure to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime concert experience!

TICKETS:Special offering of 117 balcony seats at $50 each, 8 balcony box seats at $100 each and 6 ADA floor seats at $50 each. Ticket sales will go toward Lubbock’s Monument of Courage and its Gold Star recognition efforts.

Cactus Theater

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Doors @ 6:00 PMShowtime @ 6:30 PM

