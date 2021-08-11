LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school volleyball scores and highlights for Tuesday night.

Idalou 3 Plains 2

Hereford 3 Coronado 0

Pampa 3 Tulia 0

Lubbock Cooper 3 Trinity Christian 0

Lubbock Christian 3 Littlefield 1

Lubbock Christian 3 Wildorado 0

Talkington 3 Ropes 1

Frenship 3 Pampa 1

Lubbock High 3 Estacado 0

Littlefield 3 Wildorado 2

