KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Norway

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Norway, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a four-year-old shepherd mix who has been at the shelter about two months.

Staff say don’t let her age fool you — she loves to play, but will also sit on the couch and watch TV with you. She is up to date on her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees are waived this month.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dupree.

