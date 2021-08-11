Kendra Scott to speak at Lubbock Women’s Club fall speaker series

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Women’s Club Historical Foundation and Welborn-Payne Endowment will welcome talented designer, loving mom, passionate philanthropist and driven entrepreneur Kendra Scott as a speaker for the Fall Speaker Series. Scott will speak on Sunday, October 10 at 7:00 p.m. at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion on the Texas Tech University campus, 2680 Drive of Champions. Tickets will be available to the public on Thursday, August 12th, from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. These will be sold on a first come, first served basis at the Lubbock Women’s Club, 2020 Broadway.

As a creative mind with a love of natural gemstones, Kendra designed her first collection of jewelry in 2002 with just $500. Determined to maintain growth and preserve the vision of her business, Kendra waited over 10 years to accept outside investments. She has since grown the company to a billion-dollar valuation with over 100 stores nationwide and a thriving e-commerce and wholesale business.

Inspired by the guidance she received during the early days of her business, Kendra actively seeks out opportunities to mentor and support other entrepreneurs, especially women leaders. Beginning September 2019, she is proud to give new life to this passion through a program at the University of Texas at Austin: The Kendra Scott Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute. Uniquely positioned to address the challenges women often face in business, this program is committed to building a pipeline of courageous, creative female leaders who will change the world – in business and beyond.

Sue St. Clair, President of the Lubbock Women’s Club said, “We are thrilled to welcome Kendra Scott to Lubbock. If you want to be inspired by a new generation of female leaders, then join us for a fun evening with the Lubbock Women’s Club.”

With Family and Fashion as two core pillars of her business, Kendra maintains a focus on her other core pillar of Philanthropy in all she does. Since 2010, the company has given back over $40 million to local, national and international causes. In 2018 alone, the company gave over $5 million in monetary donations, almost $10 million in in-kind donations, over 2,000 volunteer hours to philanthropic organizations, and partnered with more than 8,000 philanthropic organizations nationwide.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.