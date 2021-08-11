Lubbock Police looking for person of interest in home invasion

Local Listings
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Detectives in The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a person of interest connected to a July home invasion that left one person injured.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of East Auburn, just before 4:00 a.m. on Monday, July 12 for reports of an arson.

Upon arrival, officers located 19 year-old Gregory Sanchez with a stab wound to his stomach. He was transported to Covenant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male who detectives are trying to identify is either Black or Hispanic, with a beard and a tattoo on his left shoulder.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call Crime-Line at 741-1000. Any information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

