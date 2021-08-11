Mowing in Lubbock is underway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This year’s unique abundance of summer rain has caused on overgrowth of vegetation across town. Due to wet soil, which is destructive and slow to mow, the City of Lubbock and the Texas Department of Transportation have been unable to continue maintenance on weeds and grasses.

The City of Lubbock is responsible for mowing parks and cemeteries. Colby VanGundy, Director of Lubbock’s Parks and Recreation Department, says a change in mowing contractors is also contributing to the delay in the schedule. VanGundy says the previous contractor was “unable to live up to the standards of the contract” due to the company being new and understaffed for this large of a job. However, a new contractor has already begun the process of catching up.

The Parks and Rec. Department states that because of the height of the grass, mowing will be taking place during two, 7–10-day cycles. After that, VanGundy says mowing should be back to normal.

Mowing for Loop 289 and the Marsha Sharp Freeway is done by the Texas Department of Transportation. A spokesperson from TxDOT says they began mowing the Loop this past weekend and will continue to do so throughout this week. They will begin maintenance on the Marsha Sharp directly after.

The Lubbock Parks and Rec. Department will be posting mowing schedules on their Facebook page weekly and have already posted their first one.

