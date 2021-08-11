Pigskin Preview: Crosbyton Chiefs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 1-9 season, the Crosbyton Chiefs enter 2021 with a lot of excitement as Colton Brewer is the new Head Coach.

He brings a lot of enthusiasm with him as he has been the Offensive Coordinator at Junction that past two years.

Crosbyton returns six offensive and seven defensive starters. They hope to be in the mix in District with Ralls, Hamlin, Lockney and Roscoe

