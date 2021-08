LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 7-4 season, the Ralls Jackrabbits hop into 2021 with high hopes.

Head Coach Xavier Rangel has done a terrific job with the program.

With seven starters back on both sides of the ball, Ralls looks to make a deep run this season.

They look to battle for the District Title with Hamlin, Lockney, Crosbyton and Roscoe.

