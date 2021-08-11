Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for false COVID-19 claims

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has been suspended from YouTube after making controversial comments...
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has been suspended from YouTube after making controversial comments about COVID-19 and masks in a video last week.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has been suspended from YouTube after making controversial comments about COVID-19 and masks in a video last week, WAVE reported.

in the video Paul posted a few days ago, which was later removed, he claimed that “cloth masks don’t work” and most over-the-counter masks don’t prevent infection, according to Forbes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has long reported that both masks offer some protection from COVID.

The senator blasted YouTube for deleting his video, saying it censored his content.

“I think this kind of censorship is very dangerous, incredibly anti-free speech, and truly anti-progress of science, which involves skepticism and argumentation to arrive at the truth,” Paul said in a statement.

YouTube argued Paul violated its COVID-19 medical misinformation rules.

The site has threatened Paul with a two-week suspension if another video is removed. If a third is deleted, he will likely be permanently banned.

Paul’s YouTube account is still visible.

This comes as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is serving a weeklong Twitter suspension for violating its terms of service by making false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock late Monday night near 16th and Ave. U.
Victim identified in deadly shooting in Central Lubbock
graphic
South Plains Electric Coop reporting outages
House Speaker Dade Phelan, right, greeted Gov. Greg Abbott during opening ceremonies of the...
Texas Supreme Court allows for arrest of Democrats who don’t show up to Legislature
“Emergency SNAP benefits have helped millions of eligible Texas families and individuals put...
Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for August
NewsStream - Daybreak Today, July 3
Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

Latest News

FILE - Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore announces his run for the Republican nomination...
Judge dismisses defamation claim against Roy Moore campaign
Daybreak Today 6 a.m. - Wed., August 11
Daybreak Today 6 a.m. - Wed., August 11
The “digital divide” — the persistent U.S. gap between the broadband haves and have-nots —...
EXPLAINER: What the $65 billion broadband service plan will do
Tropical Storm Fred is swirling just south of Puerto Rico, heading for the Dominican Republic...
Tropical Storm Fred nearing the Dominican Republic