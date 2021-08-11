Local Listings
South Plains rain chances headed up

A little more cloud cover, a little less heat, Wednesday afternoon.
By Steve Divine
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A little less heat. Highs yesterday generally were about three to five degrees lower than the day before. Highs today generally will about three to five days lower than yesterday. Gradually moderating temperatures, along with gradually increasing storm chances, highlight my forecast through the weekend.

Gradually moderating temperatures, along with gradually increasing storm chances, highlight my...
Spotty showers and a few thundershowers are likely over the western KCBD viewing area late this afternoon and evening. In a change from the past couple of days, a shower or storm may make it into the Lubbock and Plainview areas this evening or tonight. More likely overnight.

Beyond the low rain chance, the area will see more cloud cover while the humidity remains moderate and the wind slightly breezy. Highs will range from near 90 in the west to the upper 90s in the east.

A few rain showers, perhaps with the rumble of thunder, may be ongoing tomorrow morning. Coverage today and tonight will be limited.

Shower activity is expected to increase, at least slightly, Thursday and Friday, and then a bit more Saturday.

While a few spots may miss out on rain the next few days, some spots may be drenched.

Today's High Noon Concert, featuring John Sprott, is the final show of the summer. It's free at...
