Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Stevie Nicks cancels all 2021 performances over coronavirus

Inductee Stevie Nicks performs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 29,...
Inductee Stevie Nicks performs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 29, 2019, in New York. Nicks canceled appearances at five music festivals where she had planned performances, citing coronavirus concerns.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stevie Nicks has canceled five forthcoming performances at music festivals, citing coronavirus concerns, she said in a statement Tuesday.

Nicks had been scheduled to headline one day each of BottleRock Napa Valley in California and the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado in September. In October, she was to have played two days of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and one day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The dates were all the shows she had planned for 2021.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us,” the 73-year-old singer said in the statement. “While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.”

Most of the festivals themselves are moving forward with replacement headliners. Country star Chris Stapleton will take Nicks’ place at BottleRock.

“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” Nicks’ statement said. “I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that Nicks canceled five performances at four different festivals, not performances at five festivals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock late Monday night near 16th and Ave. U.
Victim identified in deadly shooting in Central Lubbock
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
Governor Abbott takes action to mitigate rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas
Texas Tech offering vaccine incentives to students, faculty and staff
Police investigate an accidental shooting near 24th and Frankford Ave. on Aug. 9, 2021
Teen injured in accidental shooting in West Lubbock
“Emergency SNAP benefits have helped millions of eligible Texas families and individuals put...
Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for August

Latest News

The City of Lubbock's proposed tax rate impact on the average home.
Lubbock growth generates $4M in new revenue under lower property tax rate proposal
Tech researchers find cheap, disposable masks filter up to 90% of COVID-19 particles
Tech researchers find cheap, disposable masks filter up to 90% of COVID-19 particles
Lubbock growth generates $4M in new revenue under lower property tax rate proposal
Lubbock growth generates $4M in new revenue under lower property tax rate proposal
Democrats release $3.5 trillion budget resolution as Senate nears infrastructure vote.
Senate debates Dems’ $3.5T budget, GOP launches attacks