Texas Department of State Health Services deploying 2,500 medical personnel to help hospitals respond to COVID-19 increase

(Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has arranged for the deployment of more than 2,500 medical personnel to help hospitals care for the increasing number of COVID-19 patients across Texas.

DSHS says they are working with staffing agencies that are recruiting more than 2,500 medical personnel to assist hospitals and other health care facilities reaching capacity. With a “priority is to recruit staff from out-of-state,” DSHS has directed the agencies not to utilize staff from other Texas health care facilities.

According to Governor Greg Abbott’s office, this first deployment of personnel will be fully funded by the state through September 30.

DSHS is asking facilities and local governments to be judicious with their requests because there is a limited supply of staff available, and all regions of the state need assistance. With funds available to support immediate staffing costs, DSHS says extended staff deployments may require cost sharing by local governments or individual facilities.

“The State of Texas is taking action to ensure that our hospitals are properly staffed and supported in the fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans can help bolster the state’s efforts to combat the virus by getting vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against the virus.”

Texans can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near them.

