Wichita Falls man pleads guilty, accused of converting pistols into “machine guns”

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 30-year-old man from Wichita Falls pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing devices that convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns, according to the Department of Justice.

Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah announced in a release that Paul David Shaw Jr. pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm. Shaw admitted that he used Snapchat to advertise the sale of Glock “switches.” Also known as “auto sears.”

Switches are small, easy-install devices designed to convert semi-automatic pistols into fully automatic firearms, classified under federal law as machine guns .

Shaw was charged via criminal complaint in May and indicted in July.

Investigators say an undercover federal agent purchased two switches from Shaw for $600 each. Agents also searched a commercial building used by Shaw, and found several additional switches.

“Switches allow criminals to fire off multiple rounds with a single squeeze of a trigger,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing an influx of switches on our streets, where they are inflicting serious harm. ATF and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are committed to keeping our communities safe by keeping these dangerous items out of the wrong hands.”

“Someone selling tools that make firearms fully automatic is one of law enforcement’s greatest fears. Automatic weapons in the hands of those aiming to cause harm is what keeps cops up at night. The fact that Mr. Shaw was selling these on social media should cause us all grave concern. I applaud the efforts of all of those involved in the arrest of this reckless individual,” stated ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II.

Mr. Shaw now faces a maximum of ten years in prison, as well as possible fines.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives’ Dallas Field Division conducted the investigation with assistance from the Wichita Falls Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rob Boudreau prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.