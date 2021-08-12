Cooling showers in our forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few rain showers, with an occasional rumble of thunder, dot the western South Plains this morning. Coverage will be limited and amounts generally very light. Storm and rain activity is expected to increase late today, a little more Friday, and then a little more Saturday.

Once again highs yesterday came in a few degrees cooler (or not as hot) than the day before. That trend continues today. It will be most noticeable in the western KCBD viewing area where temperatures will peak in the 80s. In central areas, including Lubbock and Plainview, temps will peak from about 90 to 93 degrees. It will be hot in the east where highs today will range from the mid- to upper 90s.

Clouds and spotty showers will bring temperatures a little lower this afternoon. It will be most noticeable in the west, where rain is more likely. (KCBD First Alert)

Spotty storms and showers are expected late this afternoon and evening. The western and northern counties in the KCBD viewing area are favored, but a shower or storm may make it into the Lubbock and Plainview areas.

Today and tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Gusty winds may occur in the vicinity of storms/showers.

Showers may linger through the night and into Friday morning. Coverage will be limited and most amounts will be light.

Some Downpours, Some Not

Rain chances increase late Friday with our best chance of rain Friday night through Saturday night. As I noted yesterday, a few spots may miss out on rain the next few days while some may be drenched. Thursday morning guidance suggest Thursday through Sunday totals may vary from a trace to more than two inches across the KCBD viewing area. Those are the extremes. Most areas are likely to receive less than a half-inch.

Forecast rain totals through Sunday evening, based on the "European" model. Use only for a general idea of totals in the viewing area and not for a specific location. (KCBD First Alert)

Forecast rain totals through Sunday evening, based on the "American" model. Use only for a general idea of totals in the viewing area and not for a specific location. (KCBD First Alert)

The rain and additional cloud cover will bring temperatures lower. Lubbock highs are likely in the upper 80s Friday and only the mid-80s this weekend. Lows, too, will drop. I expect minimum temperatures in the 60s (with 50s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area).

Next Week

Rain chances will begin tapering Sunday, dropping to around 30 percent and then down to about 20% Monday into Friday of next week.

Temperatures will begin edging up Monday and continue to do so each day through at least Thursday of next week.

Perseid Meteor Shower

The Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight. It is typically one of the best. Astronomers say there may be more than 50 meteors per hour Thursday night into early Friday morning. Many will be faint. Some very faint. A few may be quite bright.

For Lubbock and the South Plains, unfortunately, I expect a mostly cloudy sky. There may be times, however, when the cloud cover is less.

The “show” begins after dark, low above the horizon to the north-northeast. In the early morning hours, the radiant - the point the meteors appear to come from - will move higher in the sky and to the northeast. The early morning, from about 1 to 4, is considered the best viewing time.

If you will be watching for shooting stars, here are a few tips:

Move as far away from city lights as possible.

Give your eyes a good 20 minutes to adapt to the dark.

Don’t impair your night vision by checking your cellphone.

Use mosquito repellent.

Wear long pants and sleeves.

Bring something to sit in or lay on. That may be a pickup truck bed.

Bring water and snacks.

Keep an eye out for possible storms. Use the Interactive Radar in our free KCBD Weather App (a cellphone exception for your safety).

