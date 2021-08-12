Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County COVID-19 update

  • 237 news cases reported yesterday and one more death
  • 2,413 known active cases in Lubbock County
  • Hospitalization rate is 13%

One arrested in deadly Monday night shooting

  • Tazmin Paul charged with killing of Seattle Salazar
  • Witness told police Paul shot Salazar from an SUV
  • Investigators say phone records show Paul told someone to get rid of a weapon

Woodrow Volunteer firefighter Joe Gillispie dies

  • Gillispie passed away after a long battle with cancer
  • He served as Chaplain and board member with the department

Dixie fires destroys more homes in Northern California

  • Fire has destroyed more than 1,000 homes and burned more than 500,000 acres
  • Now the second largest fire in California’s history

