Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock County COVID-19 update
- 237 news cases reported yesterday and one more death
- 2,413 known active cases in Lubbock County
- Hospitalization rate is 13%
One arrested in deadly Monday night shooting
- Tazmin Paul charged with killing of Seattle Salazar
- Witness told police Paul shot Salazar from an SUV
- Investigators say phone records show Paul told someone to get rid of a weapon
Woodrow Volunteer firefighter Joe Gillispie dies
- Gillispie passed away after a long battle with cancer
- He served as Chaplain and board member with the department
Dixie fires destroys more homes in Northern California
- Fire has destroyed more than 1,000 homes and burned more than 500,000 acres
- Now the second largest fire in California’s history
