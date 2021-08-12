I Beat Pete: Bean Bag Baseball
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I got a call from Ventura Place looking for a challenge for the Silver Raiders who love playing Bean Bag Baseball.
I was more than honored to take my team out to face them.
Bean Bag baseball is like corn hole. You get three bean bag throws to try to land it in any of the holes that say single, double, triple or home run.
We were playing for the Ventura Place Championship trophy.
This is challenge #986 on the way to 1000 challenges.
If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete.com.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.