I Beat Pete: Bean Bag Baseball

I Beat Pete Bean Bag Baseball with Ventura Place against the Silver Raiders.
I Beat Pete Bean Bag Baseball with Ventura Place against the Silver Raiders.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I got a call from Ventura Place looking for a challenge for the Silver Raiders who love playing Bean Bag Baseball.

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

I was more than honored to take my team out to face them.

Bean Bag baseball is like corn hole. You get three bean bag throws to try to land it in any of the holes that say single, double, triple or home run.

We were playing for the Ventura Place Championship trophy.

This is challenge #986 on the way to 1000 challenges.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete.com.

