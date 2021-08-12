Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Martin

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Martin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old Labrador Retriever mix.

Staff say he is sweet and lovable. He is up to date on his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. If you would like to make this good boy a member of your family, please stop by Lubbock Animal Services today. His adoption fees are waived this month.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Norway.

