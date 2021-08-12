Local Listings
Kiolbassa Smoked Meats delivers nearly 1 ton of sausage to South Plains Food Bank

Kiolbassa Smoked Meats, a smoked meats company headquartered in San Antonio, TX, delivered nearly one ton of premium smoked sausage to the South Plains Food Bank on Thursday, as part of their Links of Love Community Enrichment Program.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kiolbassa Smoked Meats, a smoked meats company headquartered in San Antonio, TX, delivered nearly one ton of premium smoked sausage to the South Plains Food Bank on Thursday, as part of their Links of Love Community Enrichment Program.

The donation was delivered Thursday morning at 10 a.m., with help from The United Family.

Kiolbassa plans to donate 60 tons of sausage this year to food banks and disaster relief efforts across the nation. The Lubbock delivery will yield over 12,000 individual servings for the local community.

