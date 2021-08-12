LFR helps person from storm drain after attempted kitten rescue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue helped a resident in central Lubbock from a storm drain after they were stuck trying to rescue a kitten.

LPD says crews were called around 5:13 p.m., to a drain near 29th Street and Indiana Avenue.

The person attempted to rescue a kitten from the storm drain but got stuck, someone outside the drain lost contact with the rescuer and called 911.

Crews were able to pull the person and the kitten from the drain with no serious injuries reported.

