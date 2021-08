LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LP&L has reported a power outage near 19th and Quaker after a car struck a utility pole.

598 customers are without power.

Crews are on scene working to restore power to all affected customers.

The outage map can be viewed here.

OUTAGE ALERT: A car struck a pole in the vicinity of 19th and Quaker causing 598 customers to lose power. Crews are on... Posted by Lubbock Power & Light on Thursday, August 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.