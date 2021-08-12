Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock-Cooper breaks ground on new high school

Lubbock-Cooper breaks ground on new high school at Quaker Ave. and Woodrow Rd.
Lubbock-Cooper breaks ground on new high school at Quaker Ave. and Woodrow Rd.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper ISD has broken ground on its second high school.

The ground breaking ceremony happened Thursday morning at the Northeast corner of Woodrow Rd. and Quaker Ave.

Superintendent Keith Bryant says the current high school will be at capacity next year but will see some relief with 22 additional classrooms being added. However, he says in two years the high school population is expected to increase from 2,000 to 2,400.

The new high school is funded through a bond passed in May.

The $420 million is for the second high school, a third middle school and a sixth elementary school.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives in The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s...
Lubbock Police looking for person of interest in home invasion
One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock late Monday night near 16th and Ave. U.
1 in custody, charged with Monday night murder of Seattle Salazar
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015 file photo, Baylor helmets are shown on the field after an NCAA...
NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal
Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of...
Family dog mauls baby to death, police say

Latest News

Pedestrian fatally struck by train near Shallowater Wednesday night
Local hospitals are requesting out-of-state help, following Governor Abbott’s direction
Lubbock hospitals request out-of-state help following Gov. Abbott’s direction
Lubbock Summer Fest 2021
Monterey AMBUCS to host Lubbock Summer Fest this Saturday
2021 Back to school events