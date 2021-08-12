Lubbock-Cooper breaks ground on new high school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper ISD has broken ground on its second high school.

The ground breaking ceremony happened Thursday morning at the Northeast corner of Woodrow Rd. and Quaker Ave.

Superintendent Keith Bryant says the current high school will be at capacity next year but will see some relief with 22 additional classrooms being added. However, he says in two years the high school population is expected to increase from 2,000 to 2,400.

The new high school is funded through a bond passed in May.

The $420 million is for the second high school, a third middle school and a sixth elementary school.

