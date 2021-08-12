Lubbock Impact Services now fully open and renovated

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Impact’s reopen house took place this Thursday and ushered in several exciting changes, including extension of services and several necessary renovations. This local non-profit organization offers the community a myriad of resources including meals, free medical and dental clinics, food and pantry vouchers, clothing, and ministry.

Last year due to COVID-19, this organization had to reduce its services to the public. However, staff says that will no longer be the case starting today. All services are now fully reopened, and staff are eager to welcome back the community.

During the pandemic, exciting renovations were able to take place. These renovations include new flooring, a chair lift to the dining hall, and stainless-steel counter tops in the kitchen. Ministry has also been extended from solely on Wednesdays to Tuesdays and Thursdays as well.

Sadly, in October of 2020, Lubbock Impact founding member and executive director, Rory Thomas, passed away due to COVID-19. Rory had a passion for helping those in need in our community and chose to benefit Lubbock through this program. After Rory’s passing, many people donated to the Lubbock Impact to carry on her legacy. Current executive director Becky Robertson says without Rory and the donations given in her name, renovations and extension of services would not be possible.

The Lubbock Impact has free dental and medical clinics, clothing closets, and offers vouchers for food and necessary supplies to those in need. Their first hot meal will be served via drive-thru next Wednesday, August 18.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.