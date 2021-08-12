Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Monterey AMBUCS to host Lubbock Summer Fest this Saturday

Lubbock Summer Fest 2021
Lubbock Summer Fest 2021(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Monterey Chapter of AMBUCS is excited to announce their SummerFest 2021 Fundraising Event will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021, and we are looking forward to seeing you there.

SummerFest 2021 Fundraising Event includes BBQ from Teddy Jack’s (brisket, sausage and all the fixings), beer and wine tasting, silent and live auctions, listening to SPUR 327 Band, and dancing under the beautiful West Texas sky. The SummerFest Event is the major fundraiser for Lubbock Monterey Chapter of AMBUCS. Previous attendees believe this event should not be missed.

We are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization serving the Lubbock community and the South Plains area. Our mission is to create mobility and independence for people with disabilities. Our goals focus on raising money for our two projects: AMBUCS AMTRYKE PROGRAM and AMBUCS SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM FOR THERAPIST Once we have our funds for these projects, there is nothing better than GIVING it all away.

AMBUCS AMTRYKE PROGRAM consists of AMTRYKE therapeutic trykes, specifically adapted to the individual’s needs, allowing those with physical and/or mental disabilities to improve their coordination, muscle strengthening and socialization skills. Recipients enjoy being able to ride their AMTRYKE with their family and friends. Those who qualify for an AMTRYKE will receive it at no cost to them.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here, in-person at Ralph’s Records and CDs or in-person from a Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS member.

This is such a fun-filled evening and our fundraising event benefit many. Each year we GIVE AWAY up to 30 AMTRYKES and approximately $30,000.00 in scholarships to therapy students. Through our sponsors, a grant from The Community Foundation of West Texas, and your generosity of giving, we are able to reach out and meet many worthy needs. So, mark your calendar and purchase your tickets. Thank you and enjoy your evening with us.

Lubbock Summer Fest 2021
Lubbock Summer Fest 2021(KCBD)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives in The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s...
Lubbock Police looking for person of interest in home invasion
One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock late Monday night near 16th and Ave. U.
1 in custody, charged with Monday night murder of Seattle Salazar
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015 file photo, Baylor helmets are shown on the field after an NCAA...
NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal
Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of...
Family dog mauls baby to death, police say

Latest News

Pedestrian fatally struck by train near Shallowater Wednesday night
Lubbock-Cooper breaks ground on new high school at Quaker Ave. and Woodrow Rd.
Lubbock-Cooper breaks ground on new high school
Local hospitals are requesting out-of-state help, following Governor Abbott’s direction
Lubbock hospitals request out-of-state help following Gov. Abbott’s direction
2021 Back to school events