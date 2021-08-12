Monterey AMBUCS to host Lubbock Summer Fest this Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Monterey Chapter of AMBUCS is excited to announce their SummerFest 2021 Fundraising Event will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021, and we are looking forward to seeing you there.

SummerFest 2021 Fundraising Event includes BBQ from Teddy Jack’s (brisket, sausage and all the fixings), beer and wine tasting, silent and live auctions, listening to SPUR 327 Band, and dancing under the beautiful West Texas sky. The SummerFest Event is the major fundraiser for Lubbock Monterey Chapter of AMBUCS. Previous attendees believe this event should not be missed.

We are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization serving the Lubbock community and the South Plains area. Our mission is to create mobility and independence for people with disabilities. Our goals focus on raising money for our two projects: AMBUCS AMTRYKE PROGRAM and AMBUCS SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM FOR THERAPIST. Once we have our funds for these projects, there is nothing better than GIVING it all away.

AMBUCS AMTRYKE PROGRAM consists of AMTRYKE therapeutic trykes, specifically adapted to the individual’s needs, allowing those with physical and/or mental disabilities to improve their coordination, muscle strengthening and socialization skills. Recipients enjoy being able to ride their AMTRYKE with their family and friends. Those who qualify for an AMTRYKE will receive it at no cost to them.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here, in-person at Ralph’s Records and CDs or in-person from a Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS member.

This is such a fun-filled evening and our fundraising event benefit many. Each year we GIVE AWAY up to 30 AMTRYKES and approximately $30,000.00 in scholarships to therapy students. Through our sponsors, a grant from The Community Foundation of West Texas, and your generosity of giving, we are able to reach out and meet many worthy needs. So, mark your calendar and purchase your tickets. Thank you and enjoy your evening with us.

Lubbock Summer Fest 2021 (KCBD)

