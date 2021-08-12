Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pedestrian fatally struck by train near Shallowater Wednesday night

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after they were struck by a train Wednesday night near Shallowater, the BNSF Railroad Company confirmed.

The company said Thursday a train carrying a mixed freight struck a trespasser around 9:45 p.m.

“We are saddened to say that the individual was fatally injured,” Communications Manager Ben Wilemon said in a statement.

No other injuries were reported. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives in The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s...
Lubbock Police looking for person of interest in home invasion
One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock late Monday night near 16th and Ave. U.
1 in custody, charged with Monday night murder of Seattle Salazar
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015 file photo, Baylor helmets are shown on the field after an NCAA...
NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal
Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of...
Family dog mauls baby to death, police say

Latest News

Lubbock-Cooper breaks ground on new high school at Quaker Ave. and Woodrow Rd.
Lubbock-Cooper breaks ground on new high school
Local hospitals are requesting out-of-state help, following Governor Abbott’s direction
Lubbock hospitals request out-of-state help following Gov. Abbott’s direction
Lubbock Summer Fest 2021
Monterey AMBUCS to host Lubbock Summer Fest this Saturday
2021 Back to school events