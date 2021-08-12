Pigskin Preview: New Home Leopards

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Home Leopards return to the field this season with hopes of creating history with their senior class.

The Leopards have five starters back on offense and defense from their (5-5) team from last year.

It’s the third year of the Jon Ward era at New Home and he’ll need some of his younger players to step up into bigger role this year to improve on what they accomplished last season.

Ward said his senior group has hopes of ending the season with the Leopards’ first playoff win in 11-man.

