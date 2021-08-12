Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pigskin Preview: New Home Leopards

By Ronald Clark
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Home Leopards return to the field this season with hopes of creating history with their senior class.

The Leopards have five starters back on offense and defense from their (5-5) team from last year.

It’s the third year of the Jon Ward era at New Home and he’ll need some of his younger players to step up into bigger role this year to improve on what they accomplished last season.

Ward said his senior group has hopes of ending the season with the Leopards’ first playoff win in 11-man.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock late Monday night near 16th and Ave. U.
Victim identified in deadly shooting in Central Lubbock
Detectives in The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s...
Lubbock Police looking for person of interest in home invasion
One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock late Monday night near 16th and Ave. U.
1 in custody, charged with Monday night murder of Seattle Salazar
graphic
South Plains Electric Coop reporting outages
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek

Latest News

Pigskin Preview: Sudan Hornets
Pigskin Preview: Sudan Hornets
Source: KCBD Video
Pigskin Preview: Sudan Hornets
Source: KCBD Video
Pigskin Preview: New Home Leopards
High School Volleyball Scores and Highlights
High School Volleyball Scores and Highlights