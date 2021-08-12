Pigskin Preview: Sudan Hornets

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Sudan Hornets are coming off a (5-6) season, but have their eyes set on a trip back to the playoffs.

The Hornets return six starters on offense and seven on defense from the team that reached Bi-district round of the playoffs last year.

Head coach, John Cornelius said the defense is a little ahead of the offense right now in camp due to the returners on the defensive side of the ball. But he expects both units to be at the top of their game come the start of the season and they expect to be right back in the thick of things come playoff time.

