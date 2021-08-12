Local Listings
Public Health Department to open COVID-19 vaccination clinic at South Plains Mall

Update from the City of Lubbock on COVID-19 vaccines
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning today, Thursday, August 12, 2021, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department will open a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at storefront D-06 in South Plains Mall, located at 6002 Slide Road. The closest mall entrance to this clinic is the main entrance near Barnes & Noble Bookstore.

The clinic will operate weekly, Thursday - Sunday, from 12:00 p.m. to close, until further notice and will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.No appointment necessary. For more information please visit [mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine]mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine or call the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933.

