Rain expected to return to the South Plains Friday through weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and storms again over the South Plains. This time, more activity is expected in the central areas with rainfall amounts from a tenth of an inch to near one inch. That pattern of rain will continue tomorrow and again on Saturday.

Storms are not expected to be severe but will be capable of up to one inch or more of rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Storms will generally move north to northeast in most cases.

The best chances of rain will be Friday and again Saturday. However, there will be a continuing chance of scattered storms on Sunday and Monday. After that, rain chances will decrease.

With moisture and clouds and a weak cold front it will be cooler, as expected, going into the weekend.

Friday through Sunday should remain in the 80s with night time lows in the 60s.

Although the clouds may not cooperate, the Perseid meteor shower will still be a peak activity Friday morning with up to 50 per hour. You can still view the shower over the next week when skies are clear.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.