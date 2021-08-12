Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Rain expected to return to the South Plains Friday through weekend

Rain expected to return to the South Plains Friday through weekend
Rain expected to return to the South Plains Friday through weekend(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and storms again over the South Plains. This time, more activity is expected in the central areas with rainfall amounts from a tenth of an inch to near one inch. That pattern of rain will continue tomorrow and again on Saturday.

Storms are not expected to be severe but will be capable of up to one inch or more of rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Storms will generally move north to northeast in most cases.

The best chances of rain will be Friday and again Saturday. However, there will be a continuing chance of scattered storms on Sunday and Monday. After that, rain chances will decrease.

With moisture and clouds and a weak cold front it will be cooler, as expected, going into the weekend.

Friday through Sunday should remain in the 80s with night time lows in the 60s.

Although the clouds may not cooperate, the Perseid meteor shower will still be a peak activity Friday morning with up to 50 per hour. You can still view the shower over the next week when skies are clear.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives in The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s...
Lubbock Police looking for person of interest in home invasion
One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock late Monday night near 16th and Ave. U.
1 in custody, charged with Monday night murder of Seattle Salazar
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015 file photo, Baylor helmets are shown on the field after an NCAA...
NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal
Pedestrian fatally struck by train near Shallowater Wednesday night

Latest News

KCBD First Alert Forecast for Thursday and beyond.
Cooling showers in our forecast
Gradually moderating temperatures, along with gradually increasing storm chances, highlight my...
Daybreak Today7 a.m. Weather - Thurs., August 12
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 6 for Wednesday, Aug. 11
Clouds to help keep lower temps, rain chances in the area
Clouds to help keep lower temps, rain chances in the area