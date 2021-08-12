Wreath laying at Lubbock’s Monument of Courage honors heroes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday morning, a wreath laying ceremony was held at Lubbock’s Monument of Courage to honor our heroes.

Woody Williams and Gold Star Families led the ceremony.

Williams is the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient. He is in Lubbock for a variety of events this week.

Three wreaths were placed Thursday morning. One at the Medal of Honor Memorial, one at the Gold Star Memorial and one at the Purple Heart memorial.

The Lubbock Monument of Courage is located at Henry Huneke Park, 4014 84th Street.

The American Legion, Post 575, the VFW Post 2466 and the Friends of the Monument of Courage have been hosting a two day event featuring the only living WW II Medal of Honor Hero, Woody Williams.

The event started on Wednesday with the current President of the Gold Star Mother’s Association, Jo Maitland, and the Executive Director of the Character Development Program of the Medal of Honor Society, Cathy Metcalf. Numerous Gold Star families from West Texas and regionally were also featured.

They started with a reception at the MCM Elegante Hotel & Suites on August 11th followed by a Gold Star concert produced by Don Caldwell at the Cactus Theater at 6:30 p.m. honoring Gold Star families. The two headliners were Richie McDonald formerly of Lone Star and a Lubbock native. The other featured singer is Billy Dawson from the Panhandle of Texas.

On Thursday night, Aug. 12th, a fundraiser will be held featuring Woody Williams, Jo Maitland and Cathy Metcalf. The dinner is called, For Love of Country and Freedom. The dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. at the MCM Elegante. Patriotic music will be performed plus a silent auction. Monies raised goes toward the following:

Seed monies for a new state veteran cemetery as well as a new Veteran’s Court

Fund the refurbishing of the Lubbock Area Veteran’s War Memorial

Fund the 3 Veterans’ Advocacy group, the American Legion, The Purple Heart Chapter 0900 and the VFW Post 2466. Money is needed to take care of their members who need financial support for medical care and daily living expenses like helping with utility bills and mortgage payments Plus addressing issues like PTS and Veteran Suicide

Create a fund for the new Monument of Courage to cover expenses over the next 3 years

Support the expansion of the national Character Development Program of the Medal of HONOR Society that teaches our youth the principles of leadership including selfless service.

Any donations can be made to the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Foundation in the care of Danny Koch at 4414 82nd St., Ste,212 PMB # 306, Lubbock TX 79424. Small donations are gladly accepted and are tax-deductible.

